Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announce an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the Seventh District.

At approximately 10:07 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the 500 block of Lebaum Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene, officers were notified that six additional adult male shooting victims had self-transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 23-062-345

At approximately 10:09 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the 2900 block of 2nd Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 23-062-367

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 18-year-old Byron Matthews, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.