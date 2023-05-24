Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,835 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Seventh District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announce an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the Seventh District.

 

  • At approximately 10:07 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the 500 block of Lebaum Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene, officers were notified that six additional adult male shooting victims had self-transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 23-062-345
  • At approximately 10:09 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the 2900 block of 2nd Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 23-062-367

 

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 18-year-old Byron Matthews, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Seventh District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more