LUX CRUISES GROUP applys a new price policy for the low tourist season from 1st June to 30th Sept 2023

Hanoi, Vietnam 25th May 2023: This is one of the annual low season promotions aimed at stimulating tourist demand and increasing revenue for the company.

HANOI, VIETNAM, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lux-Cruises (www.lux-cruises.com) is a member of Lux Group (www.luxgroup.vn), an award-winning Asian travel, Traveler's choice 2022 from Tripadvisor and hospitality group with more than 20 years delivering authentic and unique experiences.

Lux-Cruises is a combination of 6 cruises, tenders, speedboats under two brands, Emperor Cruises (www.emperorcruises.com) and Heritage Cruises (www.heritagecruises.com) operating in the most scenic bays and archipelagos of Vietnam: Halong Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, Lan Ha Bay (Cat Ba Archipelago), Nha Trang Bay and Phu Quoc Archipelago.

Lux-Cruises started its operations in 2019 and faced a challenging time in tourism due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Lux-Cruises has quickly recovered by the quality services and its attractive pricing policies that offered to both domestic and foreign customers. According to Mr. Pham Ha, the CEO of Lux Group “Lux-Cruises will still offer special discounts during this period, such as for the 10kth customer of the year, Half Moon Festival, Vietnam Independence Day… as a way to show deeply graceful to all valued customers”

Lux-Cruises always puts customer and partner satisfaction as the guideline of its activities. With the desire to provide customers with experiences that bring back memories of Vietnam's heritage and culture. Heritage Cruises draws inspiration from the legacy of the national business man Bach Thai Buoi, who revolutionized water transport on the North Vietnamese rivers. Emperor Cruise, on the other hand, is designed in the royal style of King Bao Dai in the early of 20th century.

Mr Pham Ha emphasizes: “Lux-Cruises strives to revive the cultural heritage of Vietnam and introduce it to international visitors. Each detail of the ship's design is meticulously crafted to perfection, large cabin from 33m2 to 70m2 rooms, all of which have private balconies. While other boats may have 30-40 cabins with the same size but Emperor Cruise has only 10 cabins and Heritage Cruises has only 20, providing customers with ample space to relax and immerse themselves in the memories of the ship.

Finally, Lux Cruises aims to continuously innovate and improve its products, as well as its team and service mentality to provide customers with the highest quality services.

