How to find and book organised tours and cruises easily
ToursOnTheWeb.com is a large global travel search and comparison platform for all types of multi-day organised tours and cruises, not only in English.SINGAPORE, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finally, international travel has resumed fully. All borders are open, almost all COVID 19 restrictions are gone. But those 2-3 difficult pandemic years did change the world and the travel industry forever. Climate awareness changed people’s mind sets. Travel today isn’t the way it has been and will never be the same again.
A lot of travellers already started re-discovering the world. Others are still in doubt about where to go, whether it is safe and how to travel: alone, with a partner or friends, or in a group? What are the options nowadays for organised travel?
Finding a great tour, trip, adventure or package online can be quite a hassle. There are just too many operators, too many websites and too many options and not everything is relevant. An Australian is not looking for a tour to the USA that starts in Paris or Berlin, nor is an American interested in a tour through Italy, Argentina or India that starts in London, Singapore or Sydney. A proper search includes not only destination, but also departure country, language, age group and budget.
Many travellers speak English as a first or second language. For tours it should be possible to choose whether to travel in an international group, or in a local tour group with fellow country men and women, or with our private tour group of friends and family. The choice of tour group and tour language will result in the kind of friends one makes along the way, especially for singles.
Group tours with local companies that include a flight may sometimes be cheaper, but international tour operators offer a lot more choice of travel style, quality, worldwide destinations, itineraries and departure dates.
Booking a flight or hotel online is really easy. Tours are different. A few global Online Travel Agents exist for organised group tours and cruises, however there appears to be only one full featured comparison platform as described here.
ToursOnTheWeb.com is a large global travel search and comparison platform that currently offers 15,000 group tours, private tours, self-drive tours, walking & bicycling tours, safaris, overlanding, (river) cruises and luxury expeditions to 180+ countries and territories on all continents. It is one of the largest collections of organised Tours on the Web and a one-of-a-kind.
Tours, cruises and expeditions exist for all age groups in budget, comfort and luxury segments with prices per person between US$500 and US$50,000 and duration from 5 days up to 300 days (10 months) with departure dates in 2023, 2024 and beyond. Tours and platform are already available in English, German, Dutch, Chinese and Indonesian languages. It is still growing.
Most listed operators are bonded with financial protection for their travellers. Many are socially responsible global citizens who are taking big steps towards sustainable travel. They are among the best and most reliable.
Good travel agents are knowledgeable professionals and advice their customer about tour operators, itineraries and destinations in a personal conversation. They usually work only with a handful of major international tour operators. At time of booking the individual must agree to their Terms and Conditions as well as those by the Tour Operator. This worked in the past, but is it needed in the present?
Far-away, foreign Online Travel Agents may be OK for flights, hotels, car rentals and day-tours, but are not really ideal for multi-day tours. It is a lot easier to book a tour by a well-known (local or international) operator directly with that operator: a lot less paperwork. The same is true for organised luxury packages as well as private tours with special requests. There is no need for an additional middle-man that may add risks or complexity.
ToursOnTheWeb.com combines convenience with choice and confidence on one easy to use platform. Travellers can use comprehensive filters and run side-by-side tour and cruise comparisons. Upon selection the platform will redirect the user to the specific tour page at the operator’s website for even more and up-to-date information, current availability, online booking and knowledgeable support. ONLY the Terms and Conditions of the operator apply after booking. This is very easy and very direct. It clearly simplifies tour and cruise bookings.
Travel has not yet completely normalised. Some airports are still struggling with staff shortage and strong demand, regardless of high energy prices, expensive air tickets and increased cost of living due to the past pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine war. Despite all this, travel numbers in some countries already surpassed the 2019 levels.
Whether organised or independent travel, the world is open for rediscovery. There is a lot of catching up to do.
