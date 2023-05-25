Global Algorithmic trading Market to Generate $31.49 Billion by 2028, States the Report by Allied Market Research

Allied Market

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted that the algorithmic trading market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the algorithmic trading market. The findings of the report state that the global market for algorithmic trading generated $12.14 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $31.49 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

“Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to heavy investments by public and private sectors to enhance their trading technologies fueling the demand for algorithmic trading solutions to automate trading process. In addition, the rapid expansion of global algorithmic trading market players creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth. For instance, in March 2021, Quantitative Brokers, the U.S. trading algorithm provider announced to extend its services to Japan, following a similar move in Singapore in previous year.” said Rachita Rake, Research Analyst, ICT at Allied Market Research.

The report provides insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. The growth of the algorithmic trading market is attributed to the growing demand for fast, reliable, and effective order execution, supportive government regulations, and the surge in the demand to reduce the transaction costs. On the other hand, the lack of appropriate risk valuation capabilities hinders the growth of the market. However, the advent of AI and various algorithms in financial services and the growing demand for cloud-based solutions are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the algorithmic trading market globally. The outbreak of the pandemic had a positive impact on the algorithmic trading market. This is because traders preferred to adopt algorithmic trading in order to minimize human errors and take quick decisions in times of uncertainty during the pandemic. Moreover, the rise in popularity of high-frequency traders (HFT) was witnessed at the time, leading to the growth of the algorithmic trading market. The period also witnessed the launch of new algorithmic trading products to foster better decision-making than before and meet the growing trading volumes.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global algorithmic trading market based on component, type, deployment mode, type of traders, and region. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the coming years.

By component, the solution segment was the largest in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global algorithmic trading market and would dominate the market in 2028. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on type, the stock markets segment grabbed the highest share of more than one-fourth of the global algorithmic trading market in 2020 and would rule the roost throughout the forecast period. However, the cryptocurrencies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

By region, the market across North America captured the largest share in 2020, capturing more than two-fifths of the global algorithmic trading market and is likely to maintain its leadership status in 2028. However, the algorithmic trading market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The research also studies Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global algorithmic trading market analyzed in the report include 63MOONS, Virtu Financial, Software AG, Refinitiv Ltd. MetaQuotes Software Corp. Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Argo SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Algo Trader AG, and Tethys.

