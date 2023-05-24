Cool Conversation: Global Experts Meet at Naval Academy to Talk Sea Ice, Icebergs

ICE-PPR is a memorandum of understanding between the defense departments of seven countries — the U.S., Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and New Zealand — that allows for joint research and information sharing between the countries. Working groups within ICE-PPR focus on different topics, including the Environment, Platforms, Human Performance and Situational Awareness.

Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby is the U.S. principal for ICE-PPR until next month, when he will retire from the Navy and be relieved by Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus.

The workshop attendees focused on three areas: science and technology researchers who study data and create new algorithms or sensors; the centers that produce ice analysis products for mariners; and the operators themselves, personnel from the U.S. and Canadian Navies and Coast Guards who have operated ships in polar regions. Operators were able to learn about the vast array of data available, while researchers learned about the constraints of operating in a polar shipboard environment where internet may not be readily available, or data may arrive too late or not be of high-enough resolution to be useful.

“I love seeing future projects arise organically when these different groups can get together and learn from one another,” said John Woods, director of the Office of Naval Research’s International Engagement Office. “We are able to leverage strengths and experiences from different countries that have been operating in polar regions for decades. Our Naval Reservists support this effort and were instrumental to organizing this and similar workshops.”

Other recent workshops included an infrastructure-focused workshop held in New Hampshire at the U.S. Army’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab and a polar water/wastewater-focused workshop held in Norway at NATO’s Center of Excellence, Cold Weather Operations Center.