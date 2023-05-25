Employment survey for February - April 2023

MACAU, May 25 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (2.8%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (3.6%) for February - April 2023 decreased by 0.3 percentage points from the previous period (January - March 2023). Besides, the underemployment rate edged down by 0.1 percentage point to 2.1%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 371,200 and the labour force participation rate was 67.8%. Total employment was 360,700 and the number of employed residents totalled 282,200, up by 1,400 and 1,000 respectively from the previous period. Analysed by industry, employment in Gaming & Junket Activities and Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities increased.

Number of the unemployed dropped by 1,000 from the previous period to 10,500. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in the Construction sector and Gaming & Junket Activities. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 2.9 percentage points to 3.9% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed went down by 100 from the previous period to 7,900, with the majority working in the Construction sector and the Transport & Storage sector.

In comparison with February - April 2022, the labour force participation rate, the underemployment rate and the unemployment rate decreased by 1.3, 0.9 and 0.7 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 88,300 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 459,500, an increase of 2,400 from the previous period.