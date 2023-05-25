EMU FLEPS Academic Staff Member Peray Hilmi Harman’s Novel “Falling Awake” Released for Readers’ Enjoyment

"Falling Awake", a novel titled authored by Peray Hilmi Harman, academic staff member at the Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (FLEPS) at the Eastern Mediterranean University (DAU), has been released for readers' enjoyment. Published by Işık Bookshop, the novel draws inspiration from a story of a close friend of Peray Hilmi Harman.

Dedicated to Those Facing Pressure and Manipulation

Providing information about the content of the novel, Harman narrates the story of Tamara, representing her friend, who questions her life and herself, wondering why she experiences pressure and violence from her family during her upbringing and later from her spouse, despite not doing anything wrong. Harman states that she wrote the novel as a dedication to all those who experience pressure and manipulation worldwide and emphasizes its psychological and philosophical nature.

Examining why people do what they do and the consequences that result from their actions, Harman also addresses the issue of how one can achieve greater happiness and peace of mind in the novel. Expressing that nobody wants to be deprived and disillusioned with life, Harman suggests that if people want to improve their lives, they should start by looking within themselves. Suggesting that the current situation may be a result of karma, but the future is shaped by the actions people take today, Harman highlights that change begins from within and that individuals can attain their own happiness, emphasizing that when they stop blaming others and God, then they can embark on the path of healing. Referring to Gandhi's quote, "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind," Harman explains that anger does not bring wellness or kindness.

"Falling Awake" at EMU Deniz Plaza and Nicosia Işık Bookshop

Harman aims to use literature as a bridge to help those who are under pressure and manipulation find solace and fill their hearts with joy and delight once again. She emphasizes that the novel, with its cathartic structure, can provide psychological relief by addressing emotions powerfully.

Book enthusiasts can obtain the novel "Falling Awake" at EMU Deniz Plaza and Nicosia Işık Bookshop or by visiting the websites https://isikkitabevi.com and https://denizplaza.net