Explosive Growth Expected in the Solid Tumor Testing Market, Projected to Reach $46.7 billion by 2031 with a 7.0% CAGR

Solid Tumor Testing Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Solid Tumor Testing Market Size was Valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 46.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global solid tumor testing market, as a huge number of medical colleges and hospitals across the globe were reconstructed to increase hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

• The pandemic negatively altered the way cancer patients are being diagnosed and treated in the near term. For instance, according to a review article by the National library of medicine published in 2020, it is estimated that as a result of COVID-19, screenings for cancers of the breast, colon, and cervix have dropped by 94%, 86%, and 94% between January 20, 2020, and April 21, 2020, respectively.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦. 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐰𝐨-𝐟𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• QIAGEN

• QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Biocare Medical LLC

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• ILLUMINA, INC.

• MedGenome Labs Private Ltd

• MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global solid tumor testing market based on type, application, end-user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the genetic testing segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global solid tumor testing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the melanoma segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fifths of the global solid tumor testing market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the breast segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global solid tumor testing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the academic research institutions segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global solid tumor testing market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

