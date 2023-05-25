Discovery Princess Hosted 100th Birthday Celebration for Legendary Tuskegee Airman
Life and Legacy of Mr. James Henry Harvey Celebrated on Alaska Cruise
(NYSE:CCL)NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Princess Cruises hosted the celebration of Mr. James Henry Harvey's 100th birthday aboard the Discovery Princess in Seattle on May 21st. Mr. Harvey is one of the last remaining Tuskegee Airmen and the winner of the military's first Top Gun contest in 1949. He and his family embarked on an Alaska cruise to commemorate this milestone event.
During World War II, the Tuskegee Airmen shattered racial barriers in the military as a group of African American pilots who served their country with distinction. Mr. Harvey's service in the Tuskegee Airmen and his achievement in the Top Gun contest made him a trailblazer and a hero in his own right.
The celebration aboard the Discovery Princess honored Mr. Harvey's life and legacy.
