$13.99 Million Contemporary Estate Enters Market

NAPLES, Fla., May 24, 2023 -- A stunning contemporary masterpiece has entered the market for $13.99 million. Located at 146 Myrtle Road, the exquisite estate is a glamorous setting for an extraordinary lifestyle. The property is marketed exclusively by Jordan Delaney of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Village office.



Inspired by the lavish Gulf Coast lifestyle, this one-of-a-kind Pine Ridge estate was newly completed in 2021. Thoughtfully designed by Stofft Cooney to the highest quality standards, the home was curated with entertaining in mind. Aesthetic interior by Wilfredo Emanuel Designs boasts clean organic lines, walls of glass, high-end furnishings, artistic details, luxe finishes, brilliant lighting, sophisticated installments and an abundance of natural light throughout.

Set on an oversized lot with lake view and lush landscaping, the open floor plan presents six bedrooms, eight full and two half baths with large and inviting living spaces. The state-of-the-art kitchen is dressed to the nines with a large waterfall island centerpiece. The primary suite features dual baths, custom closets and a courtyard leading to a private Zen-like spa with cold plunge, steam sauna and separate room for massages and workouts.

Host in style with a modern clubroom accented by a backlit agate bar and ample lounging spaces. Decadent outdoor living is elevated with an expansive pool and gathering areas, sunken fire pit and alfresco dining with kitchen and pizza oven.

“This custom estate was meticulously curated every step of the way. I was lucky enough to be involved since the hunt and acquisition of the perfect lot as a blank canvas. The owner then amassed a team locally for architecture, interior design and build — who then reached near and far for the finest materials to accomplish the owners’ dream.”

- Jordan Delaney, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty



About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

