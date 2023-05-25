Diesel Engines Market Size Expected to Grow $78.8 Billion by 2028 | MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Diesel Engines Market is projected to reach USD 78.8 billion in 2028 from USD 63.9 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Diesel engines used in the marine sector are expected to gain a significant market share in the coming years. Development in hybrid power generation in rural and remote locations offers exciting opportunities for the rise of the diesel engine in the market. Factors including the increased need for backup power production for power expansion, international marine freight transit improvement, and maritime tourism development primarily drive the diesel engine market. The propulsion systems and diesel engine market will continue to expand as more marine vessels would be required for defense and patrol.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44084125

According to the UN, as of 2022, 50% of the global population lives in urban areas and is projected to increase to 68% by 2050. North America, South America, and Europe remain the most urbanized regions, while rapid urbanization is expected in Africa and Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Urbanization requires the development of basic support infrastructure and power T&D networks. The rising demand for modern infrastructure in urban areas has increased activity in the construction, chemical & petrochemical, food & beverage, and utilities sectors. Power reliability is one of the key growth factors for the industries, which can be achieved using diesel engines as a primary or backup source of power generation.

Diesel Engines Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 78.8 billion in 2028 Growth Rate 4.3% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Diesel Engines Market by Speed, Power Rating, End-User, and Region. Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth in hybrid power generation in rural and remote locations Key Market Drivers Increasing urbanization and industrialization

Marines segment is expected to be the second-largest segment in the diesel engines market.

Marine engines are the main power source in ships for propulsion and auxiliary power and therefore play a vital role in the shipbuilding industry. The shipbuilding industry experiences peaks and troughs that directly affect the demand for diesel engines from the marines market. Maritime transport is the backbone of international trade. Stringent IMO sanctions and geopolitical scenarios can directly impact maritime transport, affecting the demand for diesel engines used in marine applications. Also, diesel locomotives have commonly utilized diesel engines as the main propulsion system, and diesel fuel is the common fuel for locomotives among railway end users.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=44084125

Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power. Growing maritime tourism and international marine freight transportation Increasing urbanization and industrialization

Restraints:

High fuel and operation & maintenance costs Competition from alternative energy sources

Opportunities:

Growth in hybrid power generation in rural and remote locations

Challenges:

Production of higher levels of NOx and particulate matter emissions

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the diesel engines market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Diesel Engines Market during the forecast period. Increased construction activities are expected to create new industrial zones. Increased urbanization and government initiatives are other vital factors accelerating the Diesel Engines Market in the country. Also, the investment in fisheries and the government support pertaining to the growth of the fishing industry in Asian countries will drive the market for marine diesel engines in the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=44084125

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Diesel Engines Market are Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Volvo Penta (Sweden), Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), and MAN Energy Solutions (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

High-Speed Engine Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Gas Engines Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Diesel Power Engine Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com