Owner of HireStrong, Joshua May, Featured in Rigzone

PLANO, TX, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Owner of HireStrong – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Joshua May, Featured in Rigzone, Will ChatGPT Affect Oil and Gas Jobs?

By: Andreas Exarheas

Plano, TX 4/20/2023

There is absolutely no question that ChatGPT, and artificial intelligence, generally speaking, as it evolves, will affect oil and gas jobs.

Offering his view, Joshua May, the CEO and Technical Recruiting Consultant for HireStrong LLC, an affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates, told Rigzone that ChatGPT will affect all jobs. “I believe it will affect oil and gas jobs as well,” he said.

“Primarily, right now, ChatGPT is great for creating content to release for marketing purposes, job ads, standard operating procedures, etc. Anything written you can get a great outline started within ChatGPT,” he added.

Read more: https://www.rigzone.com/news/will_chatgpt_affect_oil_and_gas_jobs-13-apr-2023-172518-article/