Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Wheels Up, Horizon Bank, and LivePerson and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC), and LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP)

Class Period: November 9, 2022 - March 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wheels Up failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) Wheels Up’s financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill; (3) as a result, Wheels Up would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Wheels Up class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/UP

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC)

Class Period: March 9, 2022 - March 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Horizon Bank class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HBNC

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)

Class Period: May 10, 2022 - March 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 23, 2023

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson’s third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose WildHealth’s suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson’s fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the LivePerson class action go to: https://www.bespc.com/cases/LPSN

