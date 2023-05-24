Submit Release
SB149 in Sen: Representative Steffen added as a cosponsor - 2023-05-24

WISCONSIN, May 24 - An Act to create 940.225 (5) (b) 1. c. and 948.01 (5) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: definition of “sexual contact” for purposes of crimes against children and sexual assault and providing a penalty.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

5/24/2023 Sen. Representative Steffen added as a cosponsor  

