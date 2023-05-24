WISCONSIN, May 24 - An Act to renumber and amend 118.07 (4) (cf) and 165.88 (3m) (a); to amend 165.28 (2), 165.88 (3) (b), 165.88 (3m) (title) and 165.88 (3m) (c); and to create 118.07 (4) (cf) 1. and 165.88 (3m) (ac) of the statutes; Relating to: defining critical mapping data for school safety plans.
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb303
You just read:
SB303 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-05-24
