WISCONSIN, May 24 - An Act to amend 6.18 (intro.), 6.87 (1), 6.87 (2) (intro.) and 6.87 (4) (b) 3.; and to create 19.36 (14) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring identification of a military voter for voting absentee.
Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb306
You just read:
SB306 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-05-24
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.