SB307 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-05-24

WISCONSIN, May 24 - An Act to renumber and amend 971.15 (2); and to create 939.44 (3), 939.48 (5m) and 971.15 (2) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating criminal defenses of adequate provocation, self-defense, or not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect if the claim is based on the victim's gender identity or sexual orientation.