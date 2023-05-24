Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,913 in the last 365 days.

SB312 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2023-05-24

WISCONSIN, May 24 - An Act to renumber 281.58 (8e); to amend 281.61 (6) and 281.75 (7) (c) 2. a.; and to create 66.0224, 66.0811 (4), 196.03 (7), 196.49 (7), 281.58 (8e) (bm), 292.315 and 292.32 of the statutes; Relating to: programs and requirements to address perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb312

You just read:

SB312 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2023-05-24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more