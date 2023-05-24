Submit Release
SB309 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-05-24

WISCONSIN, May 24 - An Act to renumber and amend 973.015 (1m) (b); to amend 302.113 (8m) (a), 302.114 (8m) (a), 304.06 (3), 973.015 (1m) (a) 3. and 973.10 (2) (intro.); and to create 973.015 (1m) (b) 1. b. of the statutes; Relating to: recommendation to revoke extended supervision, parole, or probation if a person is charged with a crime and expunging a criminal record of a crime. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb309

