Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,842 in the last 365 days.

SB310 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-05-24

WISCONSIN, May 24 - An Act to amend 29.001 (69); and to create 343.50 (8) (c) 4m. of the statutes; Relating to: access to Department of Transportation records to establish residency for approvals issued by the Department of Natural Resources. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb310

You just read:

SB310 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-05-24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more