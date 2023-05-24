SB145 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-05-24

WISCONSIN, May 24 - An Act to repeal 50.01 (1b), 77.54 (14) (f) 3., 118.2925 (1) (b), 146.89 (1) (r) 8., 252.01 (1c), 440.03 (13) (b) 3., 440.03 (13) (b) 42., 440.08 (2) (a) 4m., 440.08 (2) (a) 50., 441.11 (title), 441.11 (1), 441.11 (3), 441.15, 441.16, 441.19, 448.035 (1) (a), 450.01 (1m) and 655.001 (9); to renumber 655.001 (1); to renumber and amend 146.89 (1) (r) 3., 253.13 (1), 255.06 (1) (d), 441.06 (7) and 441.11 (2); to amend 29.193 (1m) (a) 2. (intro.), 29.193 (2) (b) 2., 29.193 (2) (c) 3., 29.193 (2) (cd) 2. b., 29.193 (2) (cd) 2. c., 29.193 (2) (e), 29.193 (3) (a), 45.40 (1g) (a), 46.03 (44), 50.08 (2), 50.09 (1) (a) (intro.), 50.09 (1) (f) 1., 50.09 (1) (h), 50.09 (1) (k), 50.49 (1) (b) (intro.), 51.41 (1d) (b) 4., 70.47 (8) (intro.), 77.54 (14) (f) 4., 97.59, 102.13 (1) (a), 102.13 (1) (b) (intro.), 1., 3. and 4., 102.13 (1) (d) 1., 2., 3. and 4., 102.13 (2) (a), 102.13 (2) (b), 102.17 (1) (d) 1. and 2., 102.29 (3), 102.42 (2) (a), 106.30 (1), 118.15 (3) (a), 118.25 (1) (a), 118.29 (1) (e), 118.2925 (3), 118.2925 (4) (c), 118.2925 (5), 146.615 (1) (a), 146.82 (3) (a), 146.89 (1) (r) 1., 146.89 (6), 154.01 (1g), 252.07 (8) (a) 2., 252.07 (9) (c), 252.10 (7), 252.11 (2), (4), (5) and (7), 252.11 (10), 252.15 (3m) (d) 11. b. and 13., (5g) (c), (5m) (d) 2. and (e) 2. and 3. and (7m) (intro.) and (b), 252.16 (3) (c) (intro.), 252.17 (3) (c) (intro.), 253.07 (4) (d), 253.115 (4), 253.115 (7) (a) (intro.), 253.15 (2), 255.06 (2) (d), 255.07 (1) (d), 257.01 (5) (a) and (b), 341.14 (1a), (1e) (a), (1m) and (1q), 343.16 (5) (a), 343.51 (1), 343.62 (4) (a) 4., 440.077 (1) (a), 440.077 (2) (c), 440.094 (1) (c) 1., 440.094 (2) (a) (intro.), 440.981 (1), 440.982 (1), 440.987 (2), 441.01 (3), 441.01 (4), 441.01 (7) (a) (intro.), 441.01 (7) (b), 441.06 (3), 441.06 (4), 441.07 (1g) (intro.), (a), (c) and (e), 441.10 (7), 441.18 (2) (a) (intro.), 441.18 (2) (b), 441.18 (3), 448.03 (2) (a), 448.035 (2) to (4), 448.56 (1) and (1m) (b), 448.62 (2m), 448.67 (2), 448.956 (1m), 450.01 (16) (h) 2., 450.01 (16) (hr) 2., 450.03 (1) (e), 450.11 (1g) (b), 450.11 (1i) (a) 1., 450.11 (1i) (b) 2. b., 450.11 (7) (b), 450.11 (8) (e), 450.13 (5) (b), 450.135 (7) (b), 462.04, 655.001 (7t), 655.002 (1) (a), 655.002 (1) (b), 655.002 (1) (c), 655.002 (1) (d), 655.002 (1) (e), 655.002 (1) (em), 655.002 (2) (a), 655.002 (2) (b), 655.003 (1), 655.003 (3), 655.005 (2) (a), 655.005 (2) (b), 655.23 (5m), 655.27 (3) (a) 4., 655.27 (3) (b) 2m., 655.275 (2), 655.275 (5) (b) 2., 961.01 (19) (a) and 961.395; to repeal and recreate 155.01 (1g) (b), 251.01 (1c) and 441.06 (title); and to create 253.115 (1) (f), 253.13 (1) (a), 253.15 (1) (em), 255.06 (1) (f) 2., 440.03 (13) (b) 39m., 440.08 (2) (a) 47r., 441.001 (1c), 441.001 (3c), 441.001 (3g), 441.001 (3n), 441.001 (3r), 441.001 (3w), 441.001 (5), 441.01 (7) (c), 441.09, 441.092 and 655.001 (1g) of the statutes; Relating to: advanced practice registered nurses, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)