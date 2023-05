Stronger local emergency response, recovery keeps people safer

CANADA, May 24 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and supports projects that strengthen the resilience of local governments and First Nations in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.

Local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive nearly $3 million through CEPF for emergency operations centres (EOCs) as follows.

Abbotsford: Modernization and mobility

Total approved funding: $29,598

Adams Lake Indian Band: Emergency operations upgrades and training

Total approved funding: $30,000

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District:

Regional: Improving regional EOC capacity

Regional partner: Port Alberni

Total approved funding: $60,000

Anmore: EOC

Total approved funding: $30,000

Armstrong: EOC equipment foundations and training

Total approved funding: $30,000

Barriere: EOC enhancement project

Total approved funding: $30,000

Bowen Island: EOC training blitz 2023

Total approved funding: $30,000

Bulkley-Nechako Regional District: Crisis communications workshop, EOC discussion-based exercise and equipment

Total approved funding: $29,902.22

Capital Regional District: Department operations centre/EOC capacity development

Total approved funding: $30,000

Cariboo Regional District: EOC mobilization equipment and training

Total approved funding: $7,280.05

Castlegar: EOC essentials training

Total approved funding: $6,774

Central Kootenay Regional District: EOC alternate site

Total approved funding: $30,000

Central Okanagan Regional District: EOC and training 2023

Total approved funding: $28,090

Chilliwack: EOC technology upgrades

Total approved funding: $29,400

Clearwater: North Thompson area winter exercise and training

Total approved funding: $29,950

Columbia Shuswap Regional District: Testing communications

Total approved funding: $29,980

Colwood: EOC training and exercise

Total approved funding: $18,358.50

Comox Valley Regional District:

Regional: Hosting with humility: Reciprocity in action

Regional partners: Comox, Cumberland, Courtenay and K’ómoks First Nation

Total approved funding: $150,000

Cowichan Tribes: 2023 EOC

Total approved funding: $30,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District:

Regional: 2023 EOC project

Regional partners: Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan and North Cowichan

Total approved funding: $150,000

Delta: EOC position-based training and exercises

Total approved funding: $27,440

Doig River First Nation: Program EOC training and equipment project

Total approved funding: $30,000

East Kootenay Regional District:

Regional: EOC readiness project

Regional partners: Cranbrook, Fernie and Invermere

Total approved funding: $119,990.25

Elkford: Establish dedicated EOC and communications upgrade

Total approved funding: $30,000

Fort St. James: Community centre portable generator

Total approved funding: $30,000

Fraser Valley Regional District: EOC and training information officer capability

Total approved funding: $30,000

Fraser-Fort George Regional District: EOC communications and training improvements

Total approved funding: $30,000

Harrison Hot Springs: EOC technology upgrades

Total approved funding: $29,585

Homalco First Nation: EOC supplies and equipment

Total approved funding: $28,682

Houston: EOC training and equipment

Total approved funding: $30,000

Kamloops: 2023 EOC training, supplies and modernization

Total approved funding: $30,000

Kent: Training and equipment

Total approved funding: $29,371.50

Kitimat: Emergency operations equipment modernization

Total approved funding: $26,299.11

Langley City: EOC preparedness project

Total approved funding: $30,000

Leq'á:mel First Nation: EOC Centre training for staff, chief and council policy group workshop

Total approved funding: $30,000

Lhtako Dené Nation: EOC communication centre

Total approved funding: $29,995.40

Lower Nicola Indian Band: EOC program support 2023

Total approved funding: $30,000

Masset: EOC development project

Total approved funding: $29,772.35

Metchosin: Portable EOC and storage

Total approved funding: $30,000

Metro Vancouver: Dynamic EOC and deployable technical solutions

Total approved funding: $29,329.98

Midway: Technology update

Total approved funding: $19,310

Mission: EOC training project

Total approved funding: $29,837.05

Nelson: EOC enhancement project (continued)

Total approved funding: $30,000

North Okanagan Regional District: EOC and training 2023

Total approved funding: $30,000

North Vancouver District:

Regional: EOC and department operations centre interoperability enhancement

Regional partners: North Vancouver City and West Vancouver

Total approved funding: $73,681.36

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality: EOC capacity building and training

Total approved funding: $29,900

Old Masset Village Council: EOC kit purchase

Total approved funding: $26,982.32

Oliver: Enhancing Oliver’s internal emergency response capacity

Total approved funding: $22,000

Parksville:

Regional: 2023 EOC training program - Wind causing significant power outages

Regional partner: Qualicum Beach

Total approved funding: $34,040

Pemberton: EOC equipment and flood evacuation exercise

Total approved funding: $17,600

Penticton: EOC 2023

Total approved funding: $29,200

Pitt Meadows: EOC

Total approved funding: $30,000

Port Coquitlam: EOC situational awareness enhancements and staff training

Total approved funding: $30,000

Port Moody: 2023 bolstering EOC and Emergency Support Services operational readiness

Total approved funding: $30,000

Prince George: EOC training/exercises; equipment modernization and EOC process improvement

Total approved funding: $25,000

Prince Rupert: Radio system reliability upgrades

Total approved funding: $30,000

qathet Regional District: Regional EOC training

Total approved funding: $30,000

Saanich: Audio-visual enhancements

Total approved funding: $30,000

Samahquam Nation: EOC supplies and equipment

Total approved funding: $29,551

Seabird Island: Training and equipment

Total approved funding: $30,000

Semá:th First Nation: Preparedness and response project

Total approved funding: $27,335.16

Simpcw First Nation: North Thompson area winter exercise and training

Total approved funding: $30,000

Skawahlook First Nation: Sq’ewa:lxw EOC supplies and equipment

Total approved funding: $27,151

Skeetchestn Indian Band: Mobile EOC kits

Total approved funding: $30,000

Smithers: Regional: 2023 EOC display security project

Regional partner: Telkwa

Total approved funding: $59,927.35

Squamish: Interoperability and communications

Total approved funding: $30,000

Squamish Nation: EOC upgrade and training

Total approved funding: $30,000

Squamish-Lillooet Regional District: 2023 atmospheric river EOC exercise

Total approved funding: $30,000

Strathcona Regional District:

Regional: EOC

Regional partners: Campbell River, Gold River, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Mount Waddington Regional District, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Port Alice, Sayward, Tahsis, We Wai Kai Nation and Zeballos

Total approved funding: $329,200

Sun Peaks: Virtual EOC development, training and EOC laptops

Total approved funding: $30,000

T'it'q'et: EOC

Total approved funding: $29,824.61

Taylor: EOC equipment and training

Total approved funding: $8,800

Thompson-Nicola Regional District: Enhancement project

Total approved funding: $30,000

Tofino: EOC enhancement, training and equipment

Total approved funding: $30,000

Uchucklesaht Tribe: EOC capability development

Total approved funding: $30,000

Vancouver: EOC training

Total approved funding: $19,000

Vanderhoof: EOC training and development 2023

Total approved funding: $29,995.79

Xwisten: EOC kits

Total approved funding: $26,602.28