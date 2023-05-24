PEI committed to Equal by 30

CANADA, May 24 - This year, the Equal by 30 campaign is celebrating its fifth anniversary and today, PEI becomes the third jurisdiction in Canada to sign on to this global initiative to advance gender equality in the clean energy sector.

Equal by 30 is a commitment by public and private sector organizations to work towards equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities for women, and other marginalized groups, in the clean energy sector by 2030.

“Putting gender equality at the heart of a clean energy future adds momentum towards the province’s net zero goals. Our Net Zero Advisory Committee is already mandated to be made up of at least 50 per cent women, but there is a lot more work to do. Lowering carbon emissions and reaching net zero will require transformational change to our daily lives, so we need diverse perspectives, skills and voices to reach this crucial milestone.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers.

Internationally, women represent only 32% of the energy workforce, while racial and ethnic minorities account for just 22%. The Equal by 30 campaign aims to close the gender gap. There are nearly 200 signatories worldwide, including all the G7 countries.

Endorsing the Equal by 30 principles is the first step in the process. PEI will soon be developing specific, measurable commitments to work towards equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities in the clean energy sector by 2030. PEI will also report on progress on a regular basis and encourage other jurisdictions to join the campaign.

“Equal by 30 is an excellent initiative that aims to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in the energy sector. By striving for equal representation, leadership opportunities, and fair treatment for women, Equal by 30 recognizes the importance of harnessing the full potential of all individuals in creating a sustainable and inclusive energy future.” - Minister of Education and Early Years and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson.

