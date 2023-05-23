Statement Regarding the Termination of Boston Scientific Corporation’s Attempted Acquisition of a Majority Stake in M.I. Tech Co., Ltd.

In response to the announcement that Boston Scientific Corporation and non-vascular stent manufacturer M.I. Tech Co., Ltd. have terminated their $230 million purchase agreement, Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova issued this statement:

“I am pleased that Boston Scientific and M.I. Tech have abandoned their proposed transaction in response to investigations by FTC staff and our overseas enforcement partners. The FTC will not hesitate to take action in enforcing the antitrust laws to protect patients and doctors. I would like to thank the entire FTC team for their excellent work on this matter.”

The staff attorney on this matter is Connor Shively in the FTC’s Northwest Regional Office.