Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,967 in the last 365 days.

Statement Regarding the Termination of Boston Scientific Corporation’s Attempted Acquisition of a Majority Stake in M.I. Tech Co., Ltd.

In response to the announcement that Boston Scientific Corporation and non-vascular stent manufacturer M.I. Tech Co., Ltd. have terminated their $230 million purchase agreement, Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova issued this statement:

“I am pleased that Boston Scientific and M.I. Tech have abandoned their proposed transaction in response to investigations by FTC staff and our overseas enforcement partners. The FTC will not hesitate to take action in enforcing the antitrust laws to protect patients and doctors. I would like to thank the entire FTC team for their excellent work on this matter.”

The staff attorney on this matter is Connor Shively in the FTC’s Northwest Regional Office.

You just read:

Statement Regarding the Termination of Boston Scientific Corporation’s Attempted Acquisition of a Majority Stake in M.I. Tech Co., Ltd.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more