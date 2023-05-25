New Haven Barrack // Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5001902

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: May 18, 2023 at 00:12 Hours

STREET: Ethan Allen Highway

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Katherine Looby

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Djordje Radovic

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Patterson, NJ

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: VNL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 05/19/2023 at approximately 0012 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Preliminary investigation indicated that Vehicle 1, a 2012 Subaru Impreza, was traveling south on Ethan Allen Highway when it left its lane of travel and entered the northbound lane. Vehicle 1 subsequently collided head-on with Vehicle 2, a 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer. Vehicle 2 was travelling north in its lane of travel at the time of the collision. After colliding, Vehicles 1 and 2 came to a final position of uncontrolled rest on the west side of Ethan Allen Highway along the guard rails. Vehicle 1 caught fire which spread to the trailer of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was transporting empty kegs to Shelburne which were determined a total loss due to damage from the fire.

Ethan Allen Highway was closed at approximately 0025 Hours and remains shut down currently. Motorists should seek alternate routes. Further information of the deceased operator involved will be released pending notification to next-of-kin. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Nicole Twamley at nicole.twamley@vermont.gov , or call (802) 388-4919. The Vermont State Police were assisted by Ferrisburgh Fire Department & Rescue, Vergennes Fire Department & Rescue, The Vermont Hazmat Team, and DMV Police.

*UPDATED AS OF 05/19/2023 @ 0920 HOURS*

Ethan Allen Highway has been reopened for motorists to pass. Further investigations will be done at the scene so please use caution when passing through. Further updates will be made available as more information is gathered.

*UPDATED AS OF 05/24/2023 @1900 HOURS*

The Operator has been officially identified as Katherine Looby of Waltham, VT. Looby was identified as the at-fault operator and no criminal charges are pending. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Nicole Twamley at nicole.twamley@vermont.gov or call (802) 388-4919.