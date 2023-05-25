Mayor Bowser Celebrates DPW Employees During National Public Works Week, DPW Kicks Off Citywide Graffiti Cleaning Tour

(Washington, DC) – Today, during National Public Works Week, Mayor Muriel Bowser is highlighting the important work of the public servants at the Department of Public Works (DPW). The week includes events to celebrate and appreciate the critical work of DPW employees, and marks the return of DPW’s annual citywide graffiti cleaning tour.



“Every day, all year round, our DPW employees are out in DC making sure our neighborhoods and our infrastructure are supported,” said Mayor Bowser. “During National Public Works Week, we are able to honor our DPW employees for being our frontline workers on the ground of every event, every unexpected weather change, and in every neighborhood.”



Yesterday, the week kicked off with a special “DPW Day” at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, where employees gathered to learn about upcoming DPW training workshops and tour the museum.

Throughout NPWW, pictures and posts highlighting the work of DPW employees will be shared on DPW’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Residents are encouraged to share their photos and posts on how DPW helps their neighborhood.



DPW Director Timothy Spriggs will also meet with frontline employees throughout the week and will hold an appreciation event for DPW employees on Thursday, May 25 at the District’s Main Fleet Shop at 1833 West Virginia Avenue NE. The event will include food, music, dancing, karaoke, and more. During the event, Director Spriggs will highlight specific achievements made by members from each DPW division and acknowledge longtime employees for their years of service.



“It’s fitting that we honor our employees during the spring. While many think of the work we do to keep roadways clear of ice and snow during the winter months; spring is when our crews provide a wide variety of services including street sweeping, alley cleaning, graffiti abatement, and more,” said Director Timothy Spriggs. “This season, much like National Public Works Week, reminds our employees just how vital a role they play in keeping the nation’s capital beautiful and safe.”

The American Public Works Association (APWA) has sponsored NPWW since 1960 to honor those who maintain the country’s infrastructure in federal, state, and local governments. This year’s theme is “Connecting the World Through Public Works,” highlighting the way public works professionals connect their communities physically, through infrastructure, and inspirationally through service.



This week is also the start of DPW’s annual graffiti abatement initiative, when the team removes graffiti, illegal posters, and stickers from select public surfaces throughout the city. Previous graffiti cleaning tours have resulted in DPW crews eradicating nearly 1,000 graffiti markings and more than 2,000 posters and stickers from public spaces citywide. The schedule is below.

Ward 1: Week starting May 22

Wards 2 and 3: Week starting June 19

Ward 4: Week starting June 5

Ward 5: Week starting June 26

Ward 6: Week starting July 3

Wards 7 and 8: Week starting July 10



