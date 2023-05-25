Submit Release
Announcing LaserMinter: powered by Decentryk

A hand with a finger pointing to a digitized copy of the same hand, fingers are about to touch and connect

Digitizing the Real World

Decentryk company logo wording and an image of a digitized box with a lock and connections

Decentryk.com

Decentryk has launched the LaserMinter range of products for minting Phygital Passports using its game-changing laser-blockchain technology.

The potential market for Phygital Passport technology is truly massive (> $500 Billion). It can apply to many types of luxury goods, from wine and spirits to fashion to vintage and exotic cars.”
— Adam Weigold, Decentryk CEO
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

Digitizing the Physical World!

Decentryk has released a limited number of LaserMinter products for minting Phygital Passports using its revolutionary laser-blockchain authentication technology.

Phygital Passports permanently connect a digital identity to a real-world physical item. This provides for anti-counterfeit protection, item provenance and valuation tracking, and metaverse-ready NFT sales for all types of luxury products, from bottles of fine wine and spirits, to watches and jewelry, to exotic cars.

Decentryk's patented phygital technology that combines ultra-hi-resolution laser engraving hardware with 3FA verified NFT software technology. Find out more by reading the case studies at laserminter.com or visit decentryk.com to view the explainer video.

There is a limited release of 50 LaserMinter units available for pre-order. Order now to begin the journey to provide Phygital Passports for your luxury product or collectible creation.

Adam Weigold
Decentryk
sales@decentryk.com

Phygital Technology Explained

