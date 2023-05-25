Sea Scout Teenage Sailors Qualify for Swiftsure 2023 International Yacht Race
May 27, 2023 Swiftsure International Yacht Race by the Royal Victoria Yacht Club - Victoria BC
Even the best words seem very pale in light of his great gift to us, Marvin G Shields.”PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FIVE Determined Sea Scouts will set sail on the Cape Flattery Race (One of 4 race courses), which starts from the Clover Point (Victoria BC), rounds the mark at Neah Bay to port, and returns to cross the finish line across Victoria Harbor – a trip length of 101.9 nautical miles. This crew of teenagers (co-ed) will independently navigate the challenging waters of the Strait of Juan de Fuca under onboard adult supervision. The nature of the course and the notoriously unpredictable winds and currents provide an exacting test of seamanship for all.
The 2023 Swiftsure International Yacht Race participation reflects the ongoing accumulative efforts of the 19 Port Angeles, WA Sea Scouts who have worked together for the past three years while problem-solving the challenges and constraints experienced during the pandemic to qualify this boat. Race ACCEPTANCE reflects a dedicated team guided by the Sea Scouts' Youth Training Program. These teens have collectively restored, repaired, and trained to handle this race with
Confidence – Trust – Pride!
Sea Scouts is a specialized program of the Boy Scouts of America for young people ages 14 to 20. It is organized to address youth members' boating skills and promote knowledge of our maritime heritage. Sea Scout units– called ships- focus on sailing and cruising either sailboats, power vessels, or paddle sports. They provide limitless opportunities and exciting challenges you will not find anywhere else.
