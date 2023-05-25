Himalayan Salt Tequila Shot Glasses - add a nuanced salty note to elevate every sip of tequila - in style
Re-usable, environmentally-friendly, antimicrobial (don't need to be washed - just wipe down and store in their box!)... and BEAUTIFUL.
Add a nuanced salty note to elevate every sip of tequila - in style, with 100% Himalayan Salt Tequila Shot Glasses.”BRONTE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Saltist, 100% Himalayan Salt Tequila Shot Glasses. Ethically sourced from the Himalayan Mountains in Pakistan, these classy & conscious glasses, will add a nuanced salty note to every sip of tequila - in style, and without the mess.
— Laura Cracknell - Co-Founder
The Features:
Saltist glasses add a nuanced salty note to every sip of tequila.
Saltist glasses are reusable, environmentally friendly and anti-microbial (they don’t need to be washed - just wiped down and popped back into their beautiful packaging.)
They make the ideal gift for a birthday, a housewarming, a wedding gift… or to level up a dining table decor for events like hen’s parties and weddings.
Charitable Support:
Saltist is partnered with i=Change, an organization that allows us to donate a portion of every single sale to one of three charities that we have chosen to support;
1. ‘Save the Children’: This charity is currently focussed on providing families with cash to buy essential items, and finding and providing children with suitable education in Ukraine, where without urgent de-escalation, the crisis will spiral out of control, with a devastating impact for 7.5 million children and families.
2. ‘Greening Australia’: This universally-regarded charity is working toward restoring 330,000 hectares of native trees across Australia by 2030 - creating quality habitats for native wildlife and restoring degraded farmland. They endeavour to plant 500 million trees and shrubs which will absorb over 1.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year!
3. ‘National Breast Cancer Foundation’: Breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia. 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed in their lifetime, and 9 Australians lose their life every day. The National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Australia’s leading national body funding game-changing breast cancer research to create a better tomorrow for all those impacted. Our vision is simple: Zero Deaths from breast cancer. How? By identifying, funding and championing world-class research.
The Range:
The Saltist Range includes both black and pink Himalayan Salt glasses, and come in a set of 2, a set of 4, or our ‘Sip with Saltist’ gift set - that includes 2 glasses, Patron Tequila and a fresh Lime.
About Us:
Bondi is home to Saltist, but the Earth is home to all of us.
So in sourcing the essence of our range - 100% Himalayan Salt, from the Himalayan Mountains in Pakistan, sustainability is at the core of our focus.
We feel a great sense of responsibility and pride to have a positive impact on individuals, communities, and the environment.
Thank You.
PS - View our SALTIST Hype Reel here: https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/826750090
FOUNDERS-
MADELEINE DOWNS AND LAURA CRACKNELL
Laura Cracknell
Saltist
+61 412 809 560
info@saltist.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram