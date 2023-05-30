The M.O.M.S Tour: Empowering Communities to Save Lives is Coming to Indianapolis

Photos from the MOMS Tour

The Maternal Outcomes Matter Shower is Coming to Indianapolis!

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The M.O.M.S. Tour is proud to announce its arrival in Indianapolis as part of its groundbreaking 2-year Community Baby Shower initiative. With a relentless focus on reducing high maternal mortality and morbidity rates, particularly among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native moms, this transformative tour is set to bring hope and change to the heart of the city.

A Chance to Learn, CocoLife.black and Mom Congress, the driving force behind the planning of the M.O.M.S Tour, has already engaged over 1,500 participants across 10 cities, delivering essential resources to tackle families’ challenges. In an era where limited healthcare access and advocacy, economic burdens, food insecurity, mental health challenges, and the closing of maternity wards and clinics threaten the well-being of countless families, the M.O.M.S Tour steps up to provide comprehensive support and foster lasting change.

The M.O.M.S Tour invites the local community to participate in the upcoming Community Baby Shower on Saturday, June 10, at the P30 Indy, 3039 N. Post Road, from 11 AM to 2 PM. Expectant moms and families with children aged 3 and under are urged to mark their calendars and be part of this life-transforming event. We aim to support between 300 and 500 families in Indianapolis, ensuring they receive the resources they deserve.

Alarming statistics from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) reveal that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than their White counterparts. In contrast, AI/AN women face double the risk. Shockingly, over 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. The M.O.M.S Tour has garnered tremendous support to combat this crisis, including a generous grant from the Church of Jesus Christ and Ladder Day Saints, which funds free doula certification and provides invaluable resources to families. We are also proud to have the support of Worldvision, Boppy, C.O.G.I.C. Urban Initiative, and Just Serve, ensuring the success of the tour in every city we visit.

The M.O.M.S Tour promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The event will feature a range of onsite activities designed to meet the diverse needs of families, including a Dad's Den, Mom's Lounge, Kid's Korner, healthy lunch options, baby supplies, and an array of valuable resources.

To secure your spot at this life-changing event, we implore moms, dads, and caregivers of children under the age of 3 to register early. Visit themomstour.info to register and learn more about the M.O.M.S Tour.

We also invite companies and community resources offering maternal or infant care support or social services to participate as exhibitors. Your participation is valued and will contribute to forging a powerful alliance that propels us toward our mission of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity. Contact us at themomstour.info or email us at themomstour@gmail.com to explore this exciting opportunity.

Subsequent M.O.M.S Tour events will occur in Los Angeles, CA, and New Orleans, LA.