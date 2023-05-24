05/24/23 – STATE AND FEDERAL OFFICERS RAID MAUI ANTIQUE SHOP

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: May 24, 2023

STATE AND FEDERAL OFFICERS RAID MAUI ANTIQUE SHOP

(KAHULUI, MAUI) – Executing a search warrant, officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), and NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement (OLE), confiscated dozens of items from the Antique Freak shop in Wailuku, on Tuesday.

Forty-two-year-old Shane Rosberg of Kula was arrested and charged with 26 counts of prohibited wildlife trafficking (HRS 183D-66) and 26 counts of possession of endangered and protected wildlife (HAR 13-124-11 {1}). His bail for each of the misdemeanor charges was set at $250, for a total of $13,000.

Under state law, no person shall sell, offer to sell, purchase, trade, possess with intent to sell, or barter for any part or product from the following animal family, genus, or species: sea turtle, elephant, rhinoceros, tiger, great ape, hippopotamus, lion, pangolin, cheetah, jaguar, leopard, monk seal, walrus, or narwhal.

Evidence collected during the search included various species of threatened and endangered wildlife, including whale tooth ivory, elephant ivory, walrus ivory, and turtle shells.

Rosberg’s first appearance in Wailuku District Court is scheduled for June 15 at 10:30 a.m. For a first conviction there would be a mandatory fine of not less than $200, or imprisonment of not more than one year. If the state elects to charge him under Hawai‘i Administrative Rules, he could be fined up to $10,000.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said, “This was a joint effort between the Maui and Hawai‘i Island DOCARE branches and NOAA/OLE. The Maui Police Department processed the suspect. Law enforcement takes these violations seriously and we hope this case serves as a warning to anyone who may be peddling or possessing items with the intent to sell, made from endangered or protected species.”

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/oph69n6mkgywn52/AAA4gzKNSTASAa-1XIQp00NRa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]