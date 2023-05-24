From Khusrav Noziri, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It gives me immense pleasure to extend to Your Excellency my heartiest felicitations on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

On this festive and auspicious occasion, I express my sincere wishes for the perpetual progress, prosperity and wellbeing of the People and the Government of Azerbaijan.

Giving special consideration to Azerbaijan’s current ECO Chairmanship, I look forward to Your Excellency’s continued support in the relentless pursuit of our mutual development targets which are aimed at furthering the region’s economic consolidation and integration.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Khusrav Noziri

Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization