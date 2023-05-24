Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,789 in the last 365 days.

From Khusrav Noziri, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization

AZERBAIJAN, May 24 - 24 May 2023, 17:12

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It gives me immense pleasure to extend to Your Excellency my heartiest felicitations on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

On this festive and auspicious occasion, I express my sincere wishes for the perpetual progress, prosperity and wellbeing of the People and the Government of Azerbaijan.

Giving special consideration to Azerbaijan’s current ECO Chairmanship, I look forward to Your Excellency’s continued support in the relentless pursuit of our mutual development targets which are aimed at furthering the region’s economic consolidation and integration.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Khusrav Noziri

Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization

You just read:

From Khusrav Noziri, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more