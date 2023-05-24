Submit Release
TOMORROW: In Contra Costa County, Governor Newsom to Outline State’s Clean Energy Plan

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s transition to clean energy and outline a plan to achieve California’s ambitious climate goals.

WHEN: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 a.m.

