Radio station KUAF continues its series on maternal health and mortality with a second episode, again featuring a conversation with ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. In this episode, Dr. Thompson discusses health issues related to delivery.
Thompson talked about health issues during pregnancy in the first installment of the series.
See also our blog post on the high number of maternity care deserts in Arkansas.
ACHI President Discusses Maternal, Infant Mortality Related to Delivery
