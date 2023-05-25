GRAMMY NOMINATED DUO HELEN BRUNER & TERRY JONES DOMINATE UK SOUL CHARTS WITH "2ND OVERTURE"
American Artist Helen Bruner & Terry Jones dominate the Amazon UK R&B Best Sellers & New Release Charts
Helen Bruner & Terry Jones Grammy-nominated duo, album, "2nd Overture," a contender for Album Of The Year!”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Helen Bruner & Terry Jones, the acclaimed Grammy-nominated duo, have achieved an extraordinary feat with their latest album "2nd Overture," released under the Philerzy Entertainment label. The album has soared to the coveted #1 position on the UK Soul Charts for the week of May 22nd, solidifying their status as trailblazing independent artists.
— Soul Strutter Blog/Magazine
What sets Helen Bruner & Terry Jones apart is their remarkable achievement of having not just one, but four songs in the top 5 on the Amazon UK R&B New Release and Best Sellers chart within the same week. This monumental accomplishment is a rare feat for indie artists, typically reserved for major label musicians with substantial budgets. The duo's rise to the top showcases their unwavering talent, dedication, and undeniable appeal.
As independent artists, Helen Bruner & Terry Jones have shattered expectations and proven that great music knows no boundaries. They proudly represent the wave of the future, where independent artists can achieve extraordinary success on their own terms. Their ability to reach #1 on the UK Soul Charts and dominate the Amazon UK R&B charts is a testament to their exceptional talent, hard work, and unwavering passion for their craft.
Notably, Helen Bruner & Terry Jones are also trailblazing female producers and songwriters, making their achievements even more groundbreaking. They have not only written and produced the entire "2nd Overture" album but have crafted a musical masterpiece that resonates with audiences across the globe. Their artistry and dedication continue to push boundaries and inspire aspiring musicians worldwide.
In celebration of their monumental success, Helen Bruner & Terry Jones will be unveiling captivating visuals for their fan-favorite lead single, "I Can't Call It." The American duo is rapidly taking Europe by storm, captivating listeners with their soulful melodies, powerful vocals, and impeccable production. With "2nd Overture," Helen Bruner & Terry Jones have solidified their position as international sensations and are poised to become household names worldwide.
To further support the album and connect with their adoring fans, Helen Bruner & Terry Jones will be embarking on an exciting tour. Their next electrifying performances are scheduled for June 24th at the Atlantic City Summer Series in Atlantic City, NJ, July 1, Welcome America, Philadelphia, PA, with more dates to come. Sharing the stage with a stellar lineup of artists, the duo is ready to deliver an unforgettable live experience, leaving the audience craving more.
"2nd Overture" is a testament to Helen Bruner & Terry Jones' indomitable spirit, exceptional talent, and relentless pursuit of musical excellence. As they continue to push boundaries and break barriers, their impact on the music industry remains unparalleled.
Ben Q.
Philerzy Entertainment LLC
ben.q@philerzy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube