MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 15, 2023, to Monday, May 22, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 15, 2023, through Monday, May 22, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 55 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 15, 2023

A Kel-Tec PLR-16 5.56mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Destiny Qunshe McQueen, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-076-464

A Ruger SP-01 357 Magnum .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1300 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-076-491

A Sig Sauer P-365 XL 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Roy Bennet, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-076-511

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

A Bersa TPR-45C .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 11th Street and O Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-076-802

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle were recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-077-046

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-077-057

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-077-308

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

A Glock 26 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 46th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Derrick Hawkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-077-584

A Century Arms Canik TR-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Girard Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-077-691

A Smith & Wesson 640 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. CCN: 23-077-770

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of L Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-077-813

A Taurus Millennium PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Christoper Wood, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 23-077-818

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6600 block of Fourth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-077-926

An American Tactical Omni Hybrid 5.56 caliber assault rifle, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 20-year-old Jeremiah Grissom, of Northeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Joshua M. Grissom, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Conspiracy to Commit Crime, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-077-945

Thursday, May 18, 2023

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-077-995

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Lucas B. Matthew, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Obstructing/Preventing/Interfering with Reports/Requests for Assistance from Law Enforcement, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-078-144

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 18th Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old female juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 15-year-old female juvenile, of Camp Springs, MD, and 15-year-old female juvenile, of Northeast, D.C. for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-078-408

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Frank Gaskins, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-078-425

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Kimani Octavius Joseph Cromartie, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-078-452

A handgun, a Forehand Arms 12 gauge shotgun, a Harrington & Richardson Targeteer .22 caliber rifle, a Ruger P-85 9mm caliber handgun, and a .410 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 1400 block of 18th Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Gerald Cloutterbuck, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Kameron Vanzandt, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 23-078-524

Friday, May 19, 2023

A Ruger P-95DC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of K Street and Second Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-078-643

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 62nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-078-727

A Kimber EVOSP 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-078-792

A Taurus .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-078-892

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Rakeem Vernon Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 23-078-902

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tkai Jones, of Columbia, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-078-997

A Ruger 9E 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old John Gaines, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-078-998

A CZ-75 P-01 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jeremiah Alfred Conteh, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-079-032

Saturday, May 20, 2023

A Glock 45 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Shawuan Tirell Gordon, of Virginia Beach, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-079-358

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of De Sales Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-079-369

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Lawanda E. Wilson, of Northwest, D.C., for Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 23-079-551

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Gerald Wilkinson, of Hanover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-079-691

A Glock 19 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Okie Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-079-764

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 23-079-852

Sunday, May 21, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Yannis Edmund-Julien N’guetta, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-079-857

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-079-956

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Aboubakar Sirkir Bamba, of Triangle, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-080-013

A CZ P-10C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-080-127

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special CTG .38 caliber revolver and a Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-080-169

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-080-196

A Hi-Point CF-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Delbert Grant, of Gainesville, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-080-197

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-080-203

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Emily Cecile Cabrera, of Takoma Park, MD, for Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault on a Police Officer, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Theft Second Degree, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-080-216

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Sixth Street and Eye Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Sidney Johnson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 23-080-289

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Mt. Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-080-313

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Wade Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Abdoulie Jawneh, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 23-080-329

Monday, May 22, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Michael Deas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-080-428

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

