Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,841 in the last 365 days.

Aligos Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that Lawrence M. Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Aligos, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference Information:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time: 8:00 to 8:25 a.m. Eastern Time
Presenter: Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of Aligos
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/algs/1840410

A replay of the session will be available following the conference for 90-days through the Aligos investor section of the website https://investor.aligos.com/.

The Aligos management team will also participate in investor 1x1 meetings during the conference. Please contact your Jefferies representative to schedule one-on-one meetings with Aligos during the conference.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases and viral infections. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best in class therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as coronaviruses and chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 315 879 8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Aligos Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more