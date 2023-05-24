Everest Business Funding Shares Customer Success: Joshua’s Story

Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding, empowers businesses and showcases Joshua's success story through their partnership for project financing and capital.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business owners are masters at filling multiple roles to keep operations afloat, and, as the owner of Cypress Safety Professionals, Joshua Corman, says, Everest Business Funding makes the perfect partner for financing and capital needs.

“Being a small business, you have to be mean and lean when it comes to financing, so I don’t have a legal team and a financial team, and people on retainer and things. I have to do this work, and I have for the last twelve years, so you have to be able to react and be nimble, and as a small business, that is super important. Having a partner like Everest Business Funding is just as important,” stated Corman.

Corman’s business, Cypress Safety Professionals, is a safety consulting and services company. As a part of its operations, Cypress Safety Professionals provides safety consulting, training, and price point (PP) sales, as well as traffic control. In addition, Corman’s organization puts, as he states, “Boots on the ground” when providing safety consulting.

Cypress Safety Professionals supply safety consulting and companies needing safety services, such as the Department of Defense (DOD), general construction, petrochemical and oilfield companies, and mom-and-pop construction companies.

“I’m a small business owner, and I wear a lot of hats, including being in the field. I don’t have the time during the day to stop always, especially on-site, and be able to send in a bunch of forms,” said Corman.

When Cypress Safety Professionals receives a call to respond and assist in a natural disaster, time becomes critical. They must act swiftly, reaching the site or getting as close to the storm as possible. Everest Business Funding has proven to be a reliable partner for Corman, providing the necessary funding to support rapid mobilization during these urgent situations. This partnership ensures that the needs of both customers and clients are effectively met when it matters most.

“You have to have financing and capital to be able to fund projects and move your business down the road,” Corman said.

Similar to Cypress Safety Professionals and numerous other clients of Everest Business Funding, the firm prioritizes the needs of its customers and regards them as partners. By dedicating time to comprehend the intricacies of the businesses they collaborate with, Everest Business Funding ensures that growth objectives and operational costs are effectively addressed. Their customer-centric approach simplifies the process for small business owners like Corman, enabling them to efficiently reach their customers without undue worries or time-consuming procedures on the capital side of their projects.

About Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding provides alternative finance options and revenue based funding to small business owners. They serve a diverse pool of businesses, from healthcare to retail, to help them obtain working capital to grow, buy inventory, launch marketing campaigns, or hire staff. Everest Business Funding’s clients are treated with respect and receive high-quality guidance and service from its professionals.