Opening of the building of the private Teachers' Training College "Asosguzor" in the city of Tursunzoda

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened the "Asosguzor" private Teachers' Training College in the city of Tursunzoda.

The teaching process in the new 2-story educational institution designed for 400 students is conducted in Russian and English languages.

The college has 8 well-equipped technical classrooms, and with the opening of the new building of this institution, 20 people received jobs and good salary.

The school has a computer classroom, a library, offices, a meeting hall for 100 seats, a canteen for 60 persons and other auxiliary rooms.

The total area of the college includes 12 hundred acres of land. Construction work on the new educational facility started in 2019 with the contribution of domestic businessman Timur Huseynov and was completed with the involvement of 20 local builders.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the modern conditions of learning in the new private college, highly appreciated the quality of the completed works and considered the initiative of the businessman as an example in the direction of training highly qualified specialists in the field of education.