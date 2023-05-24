Opening of the building of the regional division for combating organized crimes of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city of Tursunzoda

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened the building of the regional division for combating organized crime in the group of Hissor districts of the Department of Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan in the city of Tursunzoda.

The new building consists of a basement and two floors, in which all the necessary infrastructure is provided for the employees of the police, taking into account the requirements of the time.

This facility was built for the purpose of celebrating the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan at a high level on the total area of one hectare of land.

According to the project, the new building is designed to promote the effective operation of the special emergency team of the department and has 24 beds for officers.

The newly built building includes a meeting room for 50 seats, a canteen and other auxiliary facilities.

In the electronic library, there is a large list of specialized literature and recently published scientific and artistic works, which employees can read at any time and expand their knowledge, skills and outlook.

A field and a gym have been built for the employees of the division, especially the rapid action team, to practice sports. The field and hall are built with a modern design and are equipped with the necessary training equipment. The area of the sports field is 600 square meters and the gym is 120 square meters.