Suzanne Bridgeford Campbell Named VP of People and Culture at FORWARD
New VP to enable organizational growth, emphasize values and strengthen communication processes
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzanne Bridgeford Campbell has been named the Vice President of People and Culture at FORWARD, the leading integrated program administration solution for local governments. In her new role, Bridgeford Campbell will build out a Human Resources framework that will enable the organization's growth while promoting its existing culture, diversity and purpose.
— Suzanne Campbell, VP of People at FORWARD Platform
“Suzanne has a rich and distinct professional background where she has helped many organizations grow while building a strong workplace environment,” said Adnan Mahmud, CEO of FORWARD. “She is perfectly suited for a role that is responsible for introducing resources and processes that will enhance our workplace communication and enable organizational growth.
As Vice President of People and Culture, Bridgeford Campbell will work to enhance FORWARD’s mission and vision statements while emphasizing the organization’s values. With those values in mind, Bridgeford Campbell will work to create and implement processes designed to reinforce the company’s mission while equipping employees to highlight their unique skillsets in their work. As FORWARD continues to utilize an “at-home” work environment,
Bridgeford Campbell will heighten the company’s communication processes and draw on employees’ geographic diversity to build a strong organizational culture. With a workforce that includes employees with various backgrounds, Bridgeford Campbell can also tap into the many perspectives each employee brings to the organization and encourage employees to be authentic while at work.
“The people at FORWARD are passionate about providing equity and access to resources for communities,” added Suzanne Bridgeford Campbell. “It is powerful to see the impact these programs can make. I hope to draw on this enthusiasm to enhance FORWARD’s diverse workforce and continue the great work our people do.”
Before her role with FORWARD, Bridgeford Campbell led human resource teams for organizations like Wrangler + Co., Flexe, and Lifetime Brands. She also worked with Amazon as a Launch Team Member where she participated in multiple international launch teams in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Bridgeford Campbell, a University of Montana graduate, is also an Associate Certified Coach and a certified emotional quotient consultant.
ABOUT FORWARD PLATFORM
The FORWARD Platform is the leading comprehensive Integrated Program Administration (IPA) solution for state and local governments across America. FORWARD modernizes the government’s approach to administering programs by integrating all essential services, components, people, and technology into a single, streamlined, secure solution. From setting up the application back-end, community outreach, marketing, support in multiple languages, eligibility screening, fraud detection, and distribution, to reporting. FORWARD platform distributes resources faster than ever before while also cutting waste, fraud and administration costs. FORWARD has already helped governments administer dozens of programs to get resources to households and businesses quickly, cost-effectively, and securely. To learn more, visit www.forwardplatform.com.
