Trade meeting with Ulsan businesses to be held in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, May 24 - HÀ NỘI — A business delegation from Ulsan City, South Korea, will have a direct trading session with Vietnamese importers in Hà Nội on Thursday.

It consists of seven typical enterprises in the fields of cosmetics, chemistry, equipment - industrial supplies, and fertilisers.

Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hà Nội) will organise more than 40 meetings in accordance with the demands of the two nations' businesses at this event.

KOTRA Hà Nội has hosted trade events to promote business collaboration and create new business opportunities between Vietnamese and Korean firms during the first five months of the year.

With a population of more than 1.1 million people, Ulsan ranks seventh among all Korean cities. Ulsan Industrial Park is one of Korea's largest industrial zones.

Heavy industries, like shipbuilding, oil refining, and automobile production, have thrived here. Ulsan's tropical monsoon environment is beneficial to the development of agricultural goods and cosmetics, which are well-liked in both developed and developing nations. — VNS