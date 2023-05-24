Illinois Conservation Foundation accepting nominations for 2023 Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, May 24 - The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2023 Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame class.





Since 2002, the foundation has recognized individuals who have records of exemplary service in and commitments to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities in Illinois.





Some inductees touched the lives of thousands of youths and adults by promoting fishing, hunting, conservation, and safety education. Others spearheaded efforts to preserve or enhance fish and wildlife habitat and protect and restore Illinois' lakes and rivers. Some inductees are national and international leaders in conservation or advocates for outdoor heritage traditions. All have led by personal example and serve as role models for future generations of conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts.





Nominees selected will be inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame next spring at the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala. Nominations must be submitted on the official Hall of Fame Nomination form by July 14, 2023, to be considered.



