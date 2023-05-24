Submit Release
ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TO OFFER FREE RECYCLING PROGRAM FOR AGRICHEMICAL CONTAINERS

SPRINGFIELD, IL, ILLINOIS, May 24 - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) encourages farmers and agrichemical facilities to take part in a free agrichemical container recycling program. Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites throughout the state will collect containers that are recycled to make shipping pallets.


"This program offers farmers and agrichemical facilities a convenient opportunity to dispose of empty pesticide containers and demonstrate their environmental stewardship," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry."


Participants are responsible for rinsing containers and removing all caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets and foil seals. Participants are also responsible for cutting off the top and bottom of plastic drums and cutting the side of the drum from top to bottom. Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers can be recycled via the IDOA's container recycling program by making the following container preparations: Mini Bulk (cage) containers are required to be cut into separate top, bottom and sides, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood) (6 slabs of plastic).


Intermediate Bulk Containers are to be cut in to 1-foot square pieces, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood). G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C. is offering services to pick up Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers throughout the year. Feel free to contact G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C. at 678-232-6047 to learn more about their Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk container collection service.


The program is a cooperative venture between the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C., Illinois Farm Bureau, and University of Illinois Extension.


To obtain a free brochure about the program, call IDOA toll free at 1-800-641-3934. The collection sites and dates for the 2023 Pesticide Container Recycling Program are as follows:

Permanent collection sites:


County                      Location                                   City                              Contact Phone #

Pike                     Logan Agri Srv, Inc.                     Griggsville                   Troy Kennedy 217-833-2375

Lawrence            Klein Flying Service                     Lawrenceville              Ryan Klein 812-890-6685

White                  Klein Flying Service                      Carmi                          Bri Klein 812-890-8605


Single Day Collection Sites:


AM Site hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

PM Site hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

*** Site hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.


Date/Time          Location                Contact

07/17 PM           Southern FS         Ryan Moss

Pulaski                 Pulaski                 (618) 845-3333


07/18 ***           Bockhorn Ag, Inc.  Justin Bockhorn

Randolph            Sparta                   (618) 443-3905


07/18 PM          Gateway FS             Tim Keller

Monroe             Waterloo                (618) 939-8237


07/19 AM         Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.   Jeff Haas

Clinton              New Baden             (618) 588-3525


07/19 PM     Irvington Elevator Co   Steve Seidel

Washington  Irvington                     (618) 249-6206


07/20 AM      Effingham Equity         Andy Meinhart

Effingham      Montrose                    (217) 342-3123


07/20 PM      Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.    Randy Goodman

Fayette          Vandalia                     (618) 283-1263


07/21 AM     M & M Service Co        Brian McKinney

Macoupin     Girard                            (217) 627-2151


07/21 PM     Effingham Equity          Andy Meinhart

Christian       Pana                            (217) 342-3123


07/24 AM    Wabash Valley Srv Co   Kent Ochs

Wayne          Ellery                              618-516-1697


07/24 PM   Southern FS                   Jeff Brown

Franklin       Mulkeytown                   (618) 724-2454


07/25 AM   Prairieland FS, Inc.         Dick Stiltz

Morgan       Jacksonville                     (217) 243-6561


07/25 PM   Sunrise FS                      Zach Witherell

Cass            Virginia                           (217) 836-0763


07/26 AM     United Prairie, LLC       Ben Rawlins

Champaign   Tolono                           (217) 485-6000


07/26 PM      Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.       Todd Miller

Iroquois         Onarga                         (815) 268-4428


07/27 AM     Chem-Gro, Inc.              Todd Nelson

Hancock        Bowen                           (217) 842-5514


07/27 PM     Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.        Travis Weaver

McDonough Blandinsville                   (309) 652-3694


07/28 AM     Prairieland FS, Inc.         Aaron Winner

Schuyler        Rushville                         (217) 322-2028


07/28 PM    West Central FS              Brian McMillen

Warren        Ormonde                        (309) 255-5102


07/31 AM     Earlybird Feed Fert       Karmon Gudeman

Tazewell        Deer Creek                    (309) 620-1440


07/31 PM      Ag-land FS, Inc.            Jarret Summers

Peoria            Hanna City                     (309) 565-4315


08/01 AM     Chebanse Ag                 Dean Schafer

Kankakee     Chebanse                      (815) 697-2392


08/01 PM     Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.       Eric Green

Livingston     Saunemin                      (815) 832-4491


08/02 AM    Grainco FS, Inc.             Greg Simms

LaSalle          Lostant                           (815) 368-3215


08/02 PM    Helena Chemical Co.     Justin Hughes

Woodford    Toluca                             (815) 452-2377


08/03 AM    Helena Chemical Co.      Gary Hopkins

DeKalb         Kirkland                           (815) 522-3251


08/03 PM   CHS Inc.                           Paul Ramm

Kane           Maple Park                       (630) 247-8882


08/04 AM   Conserv FS, Inc.              Brett Wolter

McHenry    Marengo                           (815) 568-7211


08/04 PM    Conserv FS, Inc.               Mike Webb

Winnebago Rockford                           (815) 703-4612


08/07 AM     Pearl City Elev, Inc.         Matt Merdian

Stephenson  Dakota                             (309) 756-8983


08/07 PM     Carroll Srv Co.                 Riley Warnken

Carroll          Milledgeville                     (815) 225-7101

