ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TO OFFER FREE RECYCLING PROGRAM FOR AGRICHEMICAL CONTAINERS

SPRINGFIELD, IL, ILLINOIS, May 24 - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) encourages farmers and agrichemical facilities to take part in a free agrichemical container recycling program. Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites throughout the state will collect containers that are recycled to make shipping pallets.





"This program offers farmers and agrichemical facilities a convenient opportunity to dispose of empty pesticide containers and demonstrate their environmental stewardship," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry."





Participants are responsible for rinsing containers and removing all caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets and foil seals. Participants are also responsible for cutting off the top and bottom of plastic drums and cutting the side of the drum from top to bottom. Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers can be recycled via the IDOA's container recycling program by making the following container preparations: Mini Bulk (cage) containers are required to be cut into separate top, bottom and sides, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood) (6 slabs of plastic).





Intermediate Bulk Containers are to be cut in to 1-foot square pieces, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood). G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C. is offering services to pick up Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers throughout the year. Feel free to contact G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C. at 678-232-6047 to learn more about their Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk container collection service.





The program is a cooperative venture between the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C., Illinois Farm Bureau, and University of Illinois Extension.





To obtain a free brochure about the program, call IDOA toll free at 1-800-641-3934. The collection sites and dates for the 2023 Pesticide Container Recycling Program are as follows:

Permanent collection sites:





County Location City Contact Phone #

Pike Logan Agri Srv, Inc. Griggsville Troy Kennedy 217-833-2375

Lawrence Klein Flying Service Lawrenceville Ryan Klein 812-890-6685

White Klein Flying Service Carmi Bri Klein 812-890-8605





Single Day Collection Sites:





AM Site hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

PM Site hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

*** Site hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.





Date/Time Location Contact

07/17 PM Southern FS Ryan Moss

Pulaski Pulaski (618) 845-3333





07/18 *** Bockhorn Ag, Inc. Justin Bockhorn

Randolph Sparta (618) 443-3905





07/18 PM Gateway FS Tim Keller

Monroe Waterloo (618) 939-8237





07/19 AM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Jeff Haas

Clinton New Baden (618) 588-3525





07/19 PM Irvington Elevator Co Steve Seidel

Washington Irvington (618) 249-6206





07/20 AM Effingham Equity Andy Meinhart

Effingham Montrose (217) 342-3123





07/20 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Randy Goodman

Fayette Vandalia (618) 283-1263





07/21 AM M & M Service Co Brian McKinney

Macoupin Girard (217) 627-2151





07/21 PM Effingham Equity Andy Meinhart

Christian Pana (217) 342-3123





07/24 AM Wabash Valley Srv Co Kent Ochs

Wayne Ellery 618-516-1697





07/24 PM Southern FS Jeff Brown

Franklin Mulkeytown (618) 724-2454





07/25 AM Prairieland FS, Inc. Dick Stiltz

Morgan Jacksonville (217) 243-6561





07/25 PM Sunrise FS Zach Witherell

Cass Virginia (217) 836-0763





07/26 AM United Prairie, LLC Ben Rawlins

Champaign Tolono (217) 485-6000





07/26 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Todd Miller

Iroquois Onarga (815) 268-4428





07/27 AM Chem-Gro, Inc. Todd Nelson

Hancock Bowen (217) 842-5514





07/27 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Travis Weaver

McDonough Blandinsville (309) 652-3694





07/28 AM Prairieland FS, Inc. Aaron Winner

Schuyler Rushville (217) 322-2028





07/28 PM West Central FS Brian McMillen

Warren Ormonde (309) 255-5102





07/31 AM Earlybird Feed Fert Karmon Gudeman

Tazewell Deer Creek (309) 620-1440





07/31 PM Ag-land FS, Inc. Jarret Summers

Peoria Hanna City (309) 565-4315





08/01 AM Chebanse Ag Dean Schafer

Kankakee Chebanse (815) 697-2392





08/01 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Eric Green

Livingston Saunemin (815) 832-4491





08/02 AM Grainco FS, Inc. Greg Simms

LaSalle Lostant (815) 368-3215





08/02 PM Helena Chemical Co. Justin Hughes

Woodford Toluca (815) 452-2377





08/03 AM Helena Chemical Co. Gary Hopkins

DeKalb Kirkland (815) 522-3251





08/03 PM CHS Inc. Paul Ramm

Kane Maple Park (630) 247-8882





08/04 AM Conserv FS, Inc. Brett Wolter

McHenry Marengo (815) 568-7211





08/04 PM Conserv FS, Inc. Mike Webb

Winnebago Rockford (815) 703-4612





08/07 AM Pearl City Elev, Inc. Matt Merdian

Stephenson Dakota (309) 756-8983





08/07 PM Carroll Srv Co. Riley Warnken

Carroll Milledgeville (815) 225-7101