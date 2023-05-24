ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TO OFFER FREE RECYCLING PROGRAM FOR AGRICHEMICAL CONTAINERS
SPRINGFIELD, IL, ILLINOIS, May 24 - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) encourages farmers and agrichemical facilities to take part in a free agrichemical container recycling program. Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites throughout the state will collect containers that are recycled to make shipping pallets.
"This program offers farmers and agrichemical facilities a convenient opportunity to dispose of empty pesticide containers and demonstrate their environmental stewardship," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry."
Participants are responsible for rinsing containers and removing all caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets and foil seals. Participants are also responsible for cutting off the top and bottom of plastic drums and cutting the side of the drum from top to bottom. Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers can be recycled via the IDOA's container recycling program by making the following container preparations: Mini Bulk (cage) containers are required to be cut into separate top, bottom and sides, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood) (6 slabs of plastic).
Intermediate Bulk Containers are to be cut in to 1-foot square pieces, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood). G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C. is offering services to pick up Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers throughout the year. Feel free to contact G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C. at 678-232-6047 to learn more about their Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk container collection service.
The program is a cooperative venture between the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C., Illinois Farm Bureau, and University of Illinois Extension.
To obtain a free brochure about the program, call IDOA toll free at 1-800-641-3934. The collection sites and dates for the 2023 Pesticide Container Recycling Program are as follows:
Permanent collection sites:
County Location City Contact Phone #
Pike Logan Agri Srv, Inc. Griggsville Troy Kennedy 217-833-2375
Lawrence Klein Flying Service Lawrenceville Ryan Klein 812-890-6685
White Klein Flying Service Carmi Bri Klein 812-890-8605
Single Day Collection Sites:
AM Site hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
PM Site hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
*** Site hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Date/Time Location Contact
07/17 PM Southern FS Ryan Moss
Pulaski Pulaski (618) 845-3333
07/18 *** Bockhorn Ag, Inc. Justin Bockhorn
Randolph Sparta (618) 443-3905
07/18 PM Gateway FS Tim Keller
Monroe Waterloo (618) 939-8237
07/19 AM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Jeff Haas
Clinton New Baden (618) 588-3525
07/19 PM Irvington Elevator Co Steve Seidel
Washington Irvington (618) 249-6206
07/20 AM Effingham Equity Andy Meinhart
Effingham Montrose (217) 342-3123
07/20 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Randy Goodman
Fayette Vandalia (618) 283-1263
07/21 AM M & M Service Co Brian McKinney
Macoupin Girard (217) 627-2151
07/21 PM Effingham Equity Andy Meinhart
Christian Pana (217) 342-3123
07/24 AM Wabash Valley Srv Co Kent Ochs
Wayne Ellery 618-516-1697
07/24 PM Southern FS Jeff Brown
Franklin Mulkeytown (618) 724-2454
07/25 AM Prairieland FS, Inc. Dick Stiltz
Morgan Jacksonville (217) 243-6561
07/25 PM Sunrise FS Zach Witherell
Cass Virginia (217) 836-0763
07/26 AM United Prairie, LLC Ben Rawlins
Champaign Tolono (217) 485-6000
07/26 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Todd Miller
Iroquois Onarga (815) 268-4428
07/27 AM Chem-Gro, Inc. Todd Nelson
Hancock Bowen (217) 842-5514
07/27 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Travis Weaver
McDonough Blandinsville (309) 652-3694
07/28 AM Prairieland FS, Inc. Aaron Winner
Schuyler Rushville (217) 322-2028
07/28 PM West Central FS Brian McMillen
Warren Ormonde (309) 255-5102
07/31 AM Earlybird Feed Fert Karmon Gudeman
Tazewell Deer Creek (309) 620-1440
07/31 PM Ag-land FS, Inc. Jarret Summers
Peoria Hanna City (309) 565-4315
08/01 AM Chebanse Ag Dean Schafer
Kankakee Chebanse (815) 697-2392
08/01 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Eric Green
Livingston Saunemin (815) 832-4491
08/02 AM Grainco FS, Inc. Greg Simms
LaSalle Lostant (815) 368-3215
08/02 PM Helena Chemical Co. Justin Hughes
Woodford Toluca (815) 452-2377
08/03 AM Helena Chemical Co. Gary Hopkins
DeKalb Kirkland (815) 522-3251
08/03 PM CHS Inc. Paul Ramm
Kane Maple Park (630) 247-8882
08/04 AM Conserv FS, Inc. Brett Wolter
McHenry Marengo (815) 568-7211
08/04 PM Conserv FS, Inc. Mike Webb
Winnebago Rockford (815) 703-4612
08/07 AM Pearl City Elev, Inc. Matt Merdian
Stephenson Dakota (309) 756-8983
08/07 PM Carroll Srv Co. Riley Warnken
Carroll Milledgeville (815) 225-7101