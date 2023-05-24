Wesdome Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (the “Company”) announces the results of the Company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today. A replay of the Meeting is available on the Company’s website.

A total of 85,770,837 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 58.14% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

a) Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; b) Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and c) Approval of an advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated April 11, 2023.

Election of Directors

The following seven individuals were elected as directors of the Company, until the next annual meeting of shareholders, as set out in the table below:



Name of Nominee Votes cast

FOR % of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

WITHHELD % of votes cast

WITHHELD Louise Grondin 80,704,044 97.44% 2,121,441 2.56% Charles Main 78,952,658 95.32% 3,872,827 4.68% Nadine Miller 79,877,191 96.44% 2,948,294 3.56% Warwick Morley-Jepson 79,567,939 96.07% 3,257,546 3.93% Brian Skanderbeg 80,682,666 97.41% 2,142,819 2.59% Edie Thome 79,137,110 95.55% 3,688,375 4.45% Bill Washington 80,231,172 96.87% 2,594,313 3.13%



Re-Appointment of Auditors

Based on proxies received and votes cast by show of hands during the Meeting, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Votes cast

FOR % of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

WITHHELD % of votes cast

WITHHELD Appointment of Auditors 83,653,828 98.09% 1,625,425 1.91%



Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Based on proxies received and votes cast by ballot during the Meeting, the advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated April 11, 2023 was approved, with the following vote result:

Votes cast

FOR % of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST % of votes cast

AGAINST Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 80,433,169 98.75% 1,016,813 1.25%



Please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for further details on the above matters.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

