National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine joins Gulf of Mexico Alliance Gulf Star Program
Investment to support youth ambassador program
Projects that create the next generation of Gulf of Mexico stewards ensures a legacy of care that lives on beyond current funding.”UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Gulf Research Program of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) as they become the most recent organization to join the Alliance’s Gulf Star Program.
— Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance
The Alliance's Gulf Star Program is a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses to support actions identified by the Alliance’s Priority Issue Teams and Cross-Team Initiatives in the Governors’ Action Plan for Healthy and Resilient Coasts. This includes the Environmental Education Team, which focuses on stewardship and creating a science-informed society.
Funding from the NASEM Gulf Research Program will support a youth ambassador project that will engage young adults interested in learning about and protecting the Gulf of Mexico.
In partnership with the Gulf Reach Institute, youth ambassadors will receive training in conservation, stewardship, and science communication working alongside other youth and professionals across the region.
They will also develop and implement a citizen science project in their local community with funding they receive from the program.
“We are thrilled to be engaging the next generation of Gulf of Mexico stewards through this ambassador program," said NASEM Gulf Research Program Executive Director Lauren Alexander Augustine. "The Gulf of Mexico Alliance has always been an important partner in our work, and taking this exciting next step by formally joining the ranks of other charitable Gulf Star partners will enable us to have a greater impact for a healthy Gulf and all those who call the region home.”
“The NASEM Gulf Research Program has been a long-term partner of the Alliance through its engagement and support of our priority issue teams for years. We are honored that they value what we do enough to expand their support and become a Gulf Star partner,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance. “Projects that create the next generation of Gulf of Mexico stewards ensures a legacy of care that lives on beyond current funding.”
The NASEM Gulf Research Program joins the following Gulf Star partners:
Hess, Equinor, OnePointFive, CITGO, the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative, Shell, Freeport-McMoRan, Valero, Oxy, Motiva, Clean Gulf Associates, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and the five Gulf states.
For more information about joining the Gulf Star Program, contact Becky Ginn (becky.ginn@gomxa.org).
---------------------------------------------------------------
About the Gulf of Mexico Alliance
The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 150 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.
https://gulfofmexicoalliance.org/
Facebook Instagram LinkedIn @gulfofmexicoalliance
Twitter @gomalliance
About the Gulf Research Program of NASEM
In supporting a safer, more resilient, and sustainable future for the Gulf and all those who call the region home, the Gulf Research Program uses science, engineering, and medical knowledge to empower its citizens and to enhance the following areas:
Gulf Offshore Energy Safety
Gulf Environmental Protection and Stewardship
Gulf Health and Resilience
Additionally, the GRP believes that to use information to effect real change in the Gulf, evidence-based policies will be supported by the following areas:
Gulf Education and Engagement
Gulf Data, Data Products, and Knowledge
More information is available at https://www.nationalacademies.org/gulf/about.
Amanda Nalley
Gulf of Mexico Alliance
+1 8503457597
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube