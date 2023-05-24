(Subscription required) Steno, a provider of legal technology support services, announced Tuesday that it had closed on a $15 million round of funding to expand its mission to overhaul the traditional court reporting agency model. It is recruiting freelance court reporters to use a platform that lets them accept and complete freelance work from home.
You just read:
Court reporting technology closes new round of funding
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.