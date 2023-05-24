Mark Levin to Host Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Live Tonight on “The Mark Levin Show” at 8:30 P.M. ET

Interview Will Be DeSantis’ First Live Radio Stint Following Expected Announcement of Presidential Run

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One today announced that legendary talk radio host Mark Levin will host Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tonight on “The Mark Levin Show” for DeSantis’ first radio interview following his expected announcement of his candidacy for the GOP nomination for president today.



Mark Levin is one of America’s pre-eminent constitutional experts and conservative voices.

Where to Listen

“The Mark Levin Show” can be heard on Westwood One terrestrial affiliates and via SiriusXM or streamed live at www.marklevinshow.com.

Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Play ‘The Mark Levin Show.’”

In addition, fans can visit Levin’s YouTube channel, @marklevinshow (https://www.youtube.com/@marklevinshow) for a video of the interview. The Mark Levin YouTube channel provides fans with a new platform to access each day’s podcast with new insights and unique commentary on the day’s top news events and issues.

About Mark Levin

Mark Levin is a long-running and legendary talk radio host. A member of the Radio Hall of Fame, a prominent conservative commentator, nine-time New York Times best-selling author and constitutional scholar, Mark offers his take on current headlines and dissects important events impacting our day-to-day lives. Heard weeknights on almost 400 radio stations across the country, on his top-ranked podcast, and on major streaming platforms, Mark reaches every corner of America. He cuts through the noise with his passion and intellect and breaks down important subjects, so listeners know what’s really at stake. Levin served in the Reagan administration for eight years and is currently chairman of the Landmark Legal Foundation and editor-in-chief of the Conservative Review. He also hosts the weekly Fox News TV show “Life, Liberty and Levin.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

