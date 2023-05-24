Aggreko’s Veteran Employees and Recruiting Highlighted by "Military Makeover: Operation Career" airing on Lifetime

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , the world’s leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy solution, announced today that several of the company’s employees who served in the United States Armed Forces will be featured on the Military Makeover series, airing on Lifetime. A special edition of the program titled “Operation Career” will profile several veterans transitioning to civilian life, including technicians at Aggreko. The segment aired on Lifetime at 7:30 am EDT/PDT on May 19 and will air again at the same time on May 25, and will also be broadcast by the American Forces Network (AFN) for soldiers serving overseas.



“Technicians form the backbone of our operations, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to highlight those who put their lives on the line to serve this country,” said Charley Royce, Managing Director of Aggreko North America. “Serving in the armed forces nurtures a certain skill set that is of immense value to Aggreko; thanks to those skills and the military culture of integrity, honor, and courage, we’re proud to specifically recruit veterans through initiatives that place vets with the most appropriate technician positions.”

Aggreko’s feature on Military Makeover: Operation Career follows the company’s long history of making a concerted effort to employ veterans, reservists, and military family members. Many military positions require specialization in the sort of duties required of a typical Aggreko technician, and even for those that don’t, veterans are well-placed to complete the training necessary to become a technician. Those from a military background also value the work culture at Aggreko, such as regular new challenges based on the project at hand, comprehensive training, and working in a fast-paced environment. Over 10 percent of Aggreko’s workforce in North America comes from a military background, due in no small part to the company’s cultivation of a work culture that values the skills of veterans and creates a compelling environment for their transition to civilian life.

Military Makeover: Operation Career’s profile of Aggreko’s veteran employees continues an exciting year for the company in having its veteran recruiting efforts acknowledged. In February, Aggreko received recognition for its participation in the “We Hire Vets” program at the Texas Conference for Employees (TCE). We Hire Vets is an initiative of the Texas Workforce Commission which recognizes Texas employees whose workforce is composed of at least 10 percent military veterans. The recognition highlights Aggreko’s successful drive to employ veterans, in Texas and beyond.

The episode of Military Makeover: Operation Career featuring Aggreko’s veteran technicians, “Helping Our Heroes Transition from The Military Life to The Workplace,” will air twice on Lifetime, at 7:30 am EDT/PDT on May 19 and May 25. The segment will air an additional 300 times in syndication and can be viewed by over 600,000 U.S. soldiers around the globe on AFN. The special will also be accessible at https://militarymakeover.tv/category/operation-career/ .

To learn more about Aggreko’s veteran recruitment and open positions, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/careers/veteran-jobs .

