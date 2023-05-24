MEDIA ADVISORY: The six leading Toronto mayoral candidates available for media questions following live debate

Media are invited to attend A Debate for Toronto's Future on May 25, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO Today Live and the Toronto Region Board of Trade will present the Toronto Mayoral By-Election Debate tomorrow (Thursday, May 25, 2023) at 7 pm ET at the Isabel Bader Theatre.

Moderated by Steve Paikin of The Agenda, candidates will debate key issues affecting Toronto’s livability and prosperity, from housing affordability and transit to the city’s prospects for economic growth. Candidates include Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders. The event reached full capacity soon after tickets became available (via Eventbrite).

Media are invited to attend tomorrow’s debate, after which each candidate will be available for questions in 10-minute intervals. Members of the media who have not yet registered should confirm attendance via email.

A Debate for Toronto’s Future

DATE: Thursday, May 25, 2023

TIME: 7 pm ET

LOCATION: Isabel Bader Theatre, 93 Charles Street, Toronto, ON M5S 2C7

AGENDA: Doors open from 6:15 to 6:50 pm. Debate begins at 7 pm sharp. Candidate media availability begins at 8:25 pm and ends at 9:30 pm.

RSVP: Eventbrite (sold out), BOT.com (sold out)

MEDIA CONTACT: Andrea MacBeth amacbeth@tvo.org

TVO Today Live is made possible through generous support from The Wilson Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and enrich Canada in education leadership, community, history and heritage, and public service. Events take place in communities across the province and feature conversations with community leaders and experts to inspire civic engagement. Learn more about the series and watch past events at TVO.org/TVOTodayLive.

- 30 -

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

